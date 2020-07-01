Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has unveiled a look at the beautiful garden set-up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where they grew up. Charles often shares photos of the grounds that surround the home, and his latest shows the ideal outdoor seating area. It features four grey wooden benches – two with curved backs and two with flat tops – that are positioned to face one another, directly beneath an enormous tree. The photo also nods to the enormous size of the gardens, as a perfectly preened bush frames one side, in front of yet more lawn and trees.

Charles had been enjoying the evening with some wine, as seen in the corner of his photo on a small table. He captioned the post, "10.22pm – English summer."

Unsurprisingly, fans were blown away by what they saw. One commented, "Beautiful setting," while another added, "Looks absolutely divine Lord Spencer," and a third wrote, "What a beautiful picture. Thanks for sharing."

The grounds are so expansive that it is impossible to see where one spot ends and another begins from Charles' previous photos. He recently shared a picture of lavender bushes next to an area of lawn that is framed with concrete walls and plinths.

Perked up by the rain.... pic.twitter.com/q3q4L0dRfz — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 18, 2020

He has also shared a series of videos from a security camera, showing various types of wildlife including female deer. Charles wrote, "Please watch the whole thing – one of our security cameras caught this beautiful scene. Wild roe deer have only been in the park at @althorphouse for two years. So good to see them flourishing."

The sunsets are equally impressive. Charles has posted several photos from the property as the day draws to a close, proving that there really is no end to the greenery that surrounds the house.

Another sunset to savour. pic.twitter.com/JARJ8DlxQY — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 2, 2020

Inside, the property has over 90 rooms including a library, a picture gallery and a billiard room complete with its own table.

