Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Tennant's private living room with wife Georgia and five kids
Subscribe
David Tennant's private living room with wife Georgia and five kids
David Tennant and Georgia Tennant superimposed over a living room© Getty Images

David Tennant's private living room with wife Georgia and five kids

The Doctor Who star shares his London home with his wife and children

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

David Tennant doesn't often share photos of his personal life, but his wife, Georgia Tennant, has shared plenty of snaps inside their sweet London abode.

The family live inside a vintage home and their living room is one of the coolest of any celebrity home, with zany wallpaper and a gorgeous fireplace and is the perfect place for a growing family.

See inside the stunning living room and the gorgeous space the family have created…

1/8

David Tennant hugging two of his children© Instagram

Family hugs

Georgia captured this sweet family moment in which David hugged a couple of his children. Even the family's dog got in the action. A small fireplace could be seen roaring in the background and a large blue rug covered the floor.

2/8

A young child watching a TV© Instagram

Television

With David and Georgia having met on the set of Doctor Who, it's no surprise that the show is constantly playing in their home. In this sweet snap, the couple's youngest child was seen watching the show on a large flat-screen television. Toys could be seen in the shelves and a cute rocking horse was nearby.

3/8

A young girl sat inside a play tunnel© Instagram

Playtime

Georgia is always happy to show her children during playtime, and in this photo one of her kids had bundled themselves up into a tunnel while entertaining themselves on a laptop. The living room had been transformed into a playroom for the snap with toys scattered about and a small wooden table and chair for the kids.

4/8

David Tennant sitting in front of a painting© Instagram

Unique art

David shared a rare glimpse inside the family home during a BBC interview, with the Rivals star seen sitting in front of a gorgeous portrait of flowers.

5/8

Georgia Tennant in her livign room with a spider decoration on her cheek© Instagram

Halloween glimpse

The Tennant family usually go all out for celebrations like Halloween and Christmas. In this photo, Georgia showed off her stunning makeup skills while posing in the living space. The family sofa could be seen in the photo, alongside a host of houseplants.

6/8

A young girl with a croissant emoji covering her face© Instagram

Birthday celebrations

Georgia shared a cute photo of their living space when she celebrated a family birthday. One of her children looked beautiful in the image, which also showed off the family's zany wallpaper.

7/8

Georgia Tennant and David Tennant with glasses of alcohol© Instagram

Private moment

David and Georgia enjoyed a private moment together in this sweet snap. The couple shared drinks while also giving fans another glimpse of one of their many houseplants.

8/8

Four children decorating a Christmas tree© Instagram

Christmas

Georgia and the family marked Christmas in an epic way back in 2022, with the star showing off their incredible tree. Most of her children were gathered around decorating the tree with dozens of oversized baubles.

WATCH: Georgia Tennant melts hearts with sweet video of Birdie dancing

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More