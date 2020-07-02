Ben Shephard compliments his wife Annie in sweet post from their beautiful garden The Good Morning Britain presenter has been married 16 years

Ben Shephard has shared a rare photo of his wife Annie on Instagram, complimenting both her gardening skills and her appearance. The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed Annie had been "frustrated" by the temperamental weather on Thursday, as it had meant she couldn't spend as much time in the garden of their family home as she would have liked.

His photo showed Annie leaning up against the open patio doors that lead from their living room into the garden, showing their patio area with a fire pit and two benches, and the lawn that has a border filled with hydrangeas and beautiful plants to one side.

Ben Shephard shared a photo of his wife Annie looking out at their garden

"Ahh the wistful gaze of the frustrated gardener - bizarre day weather-wise, it can't make up its mind, but the Hydrangea Annabelles looking resplendent in @mrsannieshephard garden! She doesn’t look bad either," Ben captioned the photo.

The garden appears to be a passion project of both Ben and Annie's, and he regularly shares glimpses at their picturesque outdoor space, which features a fruit and vegetable patch, and even a gin bench constructed by the TV personality.

The Good Morning Britain host previously shared a peek at their living room

It is accessed via the family's living room, which Ben offered a glimpse at in an Instagram post on Wednesday, showing more of the stylish interiors than ever before. The photo revealed that Ben and Annie haven't shied away from colour and pattern within the living room area, with a navy velvet Chesterfield sofa topped with mustard cushions, and a pale blue armchair opposite topped with a selection of striped and geometric print cushions.

Meanwhile, a bold yellow velvet button-back armchair featuring a Union Jack cushion takes pride of place next to the window. Tied in with the beautiful views out to the garden, and it certainly looks like the perfect spot for the couple to relax at home together with their two sons, Jack and Sam.

