The Duke of Sussex appeared in a new video message, filmed from his mansion in Los Angeles, during the Opening Ceremony of the 23rd International AIDS Conference on Tuesday. Speaking from his leafy new home that he shares with wife Meghan and one-year-old son, Archie, Harry encouraged thousands worldwide to share their stories of resilience in his role as Sentebale's co-founding patron.

WATCH: Prince Harry encourages people to share their stories of resilience

The Prince said: "This year's theme is resilience, something all of us around the globe have understood the need for it, specifically over recent months. And for many, digging deep to find that resilience has been a challenging experience. But for those affected by HIV and AIDS, the examples of resilience within oneself and within the community has been felt and fostered for decades.

"At Sentebale, we see the resilience of young people every single day, which is why I've been inspired each day since founding the non-profit organisation with Prince Seeiso in 2006. As you're about to see, these young people are willing to speak out against injustice, be role models to their peers, support HIV prevention and challenge limiting systems in the hope of a more inclusive and accepting environment for all.

"And when they face setbacks, they not only push back, but they bounce back. They are resilience personified. We all succeed when they are empowered and I want to share some of their voices with you."

Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006

Sentebale is a charity founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso in 2006, following Prince Harry's gap year to Lesotho, southern Africa, in 2004. The organisation works to rewrite the future for children and young people affected by HIV and extreme poverty, by providing vital access to care, education and, critically, psychosocial support.

For over a decade, Sentebale has supported thousands of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho, Botswana and now in Malawi by delivering youth-appropriate HIV prevention solutions and testing services, and critical intensive week long residential camps and monthly Saturday clubs for those coming to terms with living with HIV.

Harry's latest appearance follows his and Meghan's video call with a group of young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights.

The Sussexes are temporarily residing at a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after stepping back from royal life in March.

