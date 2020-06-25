Prince Harry moved into Tyler Perry's former LA mansion with Meghan Markle earlier this year, and while the couple have largely kept their home as private as possible, a new video of Prince Harry has revealed a rare glimpse inside. The clip came in collaboration with England Rugby, showing what players and clubs have been doing while they haven't been playing on the field, and Harry filmed from what seems to be an outdoor terrace. It's decorated with canary yellow walls and features wooden awning along the ceiling with a large tree behind him. Harry introduced the video by simply saying, "We all miss rugby."

Prince Harry revealed a rare look inside his LA home

Up until now, Meghan and Harry have both only shared video calls against plain walls, but Tyler Perry often gave a look inside the property during the time that he lived there.

He previously filmed inside his living room and shared the video on Instagram. The room features high ceilings with a beige colour scheme including two enormous leather sofas and a selection of co-ordinating side lamps. There are wooden floors with patterned rugs, and large marble plinths and arches leading to different areas of the home. As the video comes to a close, Tyler walks through to a large corridor, built with an alcove ceiling. The living room also has a large black grand piano, where Stevie Wonder played at Tyler's birthday party in 2014.

In the kitchen, Meghan and Harry have a top-of-the-range stainless steel Wolf oven with red knobs beneath a marble hood (a celeb favourite label that also counts Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez as fans). On the wall, Tyler decorated with a sign reading 'Only believe', while the cabinets have traditional dark oak cabinets.

The £15million mansion on the Beverly Ridge Estate in LA is only a temporary home for Meghan and Harry, as they continue the hunt for a permanent home.

