Prince Harry and Meghan admit it's time to have 'uncomfortable' conversations The Sussexes are President and Vice-President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared in a joint video call with young leaders to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, took part in one of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust's online weekly sessions last Wednesday – what would have been Princess Diana's 59th birthday - set up in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan speak with young leaders

Speaking from their Los Angeles home, the couple joined Chrisann Jarrett, co-founder of We Belong, which is led by young people who migrated to the UK, and Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas.

Also on the July 1 chat were Mike Omoniyi, founder of The Common Sense Network and Abdullahi Alim, who leads the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers.

Harry told the group: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do. It's not going to be easy and in some cases it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits."

The Sussexes joined a call with young leaders from the QCT

Meghan spoke of how equality was a fundamental human right, saying: "We're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it's only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships. Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing - which is a fundamental human right."

Harry also addressed the issue of unconscious bias, saying: "We can't deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently. However, once you start to realise that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware... so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today."

The Duke continued: "This change is needed and it's coming. The optimism and the hope that we get is from listening and speaking to people like you, because there is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head.

"Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before."

The Duke's latest comments come after he outlined his personal commitment to tackling institutional racism last week during a passionate speech at the virtual Diana Award ceremony.

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March but have retained their patronages and their roles as the Queen's Commonwealth Trust President and Vice-President.

