Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are temporarily living at actor Tyler Perry's former home in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA with their son Archie, and a previous post shared by Tyler has revealed exactly what Archie's nursery looks like. Tyler shared a photo inside when he was living at the property and using the room for his own son Aman.

It's decorated with a white and cornflower blue colour scheme, with white walls and dark oak wooden floors. There is a coordinating geometric style rug on the floor, and all of the furniture is white including a wooden cot, an armchair and a side table next to the seat. The chair would make the perfect spot for Meghan to feed and read to Archie, with space for books and bottles on the side table.

As for personal touches, Tyler had added to the cot with customised building blocks that read 'Aman', which Meghan and Harry may also have for Archie. He also had a selection of soft toys in the corner, and a white knitted cot mobile hanging overhead with a variety of farm animals attached.

Tyler captioned the post, "I have travelled the world trying to find the peace that I have when I'm holding my sleeping son in my arms. God thank you! Amen for Aman. He's beautiful!"

Besides the nursery, Tyler gave a look inside various other areas of the home during his time there. Each room has high ceilings and the dark wooden theme as seen in the floor of what would now be Archie's nursery runs throughout the property. In the living room, there's a black grand piano, an enormous chandelier, and an olive green sofa with two wooden side tables and cream desk lamps. It opens up onto the dining room, which is decorated with light green walls and has a traditional white fireplace.

