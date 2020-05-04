Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to still be looking for their permanent home in LA amid the coronavirus pandemic, and reports say that there is one non-negotiable on the couple's list: a granny annexe. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland lives in LA and apparently the pair intend on spending a lot of time with her once lockdown and the coronavirus period comes to an end. This would allow Doria to get to know her grandson, Prince Harry and Meghan's first-born Archie, while Meghan would also be able to catch up on lost time since moving to live with Harry at Kensington Palace in the UK in 2017. Meghan also lived in Toronto, Canada from 2011, although she would have seen her mother Doria more often than expected as she often travelled between the two to see her then-husband Trevor who was also based in LA.

Meghan and her mother Doria

Now, Meghan and Harry are said to be eyeing up a £10million mansion in the area of Pacific Palisades in LA, with neighbours including Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck. As suggested, the property features an annexe for Doria to stay in, as well as an impressive swimming pool, a home cinema and one acre of land including a large play area for Archie. The home is owned by Fast and Furious film producer Steve Chasman, who put the property on the market in September. It is also situated within a gated community which would no doubt be another must for Meghan and Harry.

The couple moved to Canada after announcing they were stepping down as working royals in March 2020, but then flew to California before the borders closed due to coronavirus. Since, they are reported to have been renting a large property nearby to Elton John's home.

