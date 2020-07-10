Denise Van Outen lives with her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, Denise's daughter Betsy and the family's French bulldog Matilda. Denise often shares glimpses inside her home on social media, and on Thursday the Celebrity Gogglebox star took to Instagram to reveal a look at her living room after having the carpet shampooed.

Credit goes to Hyper Cleaning, a carpet and upholstery cleaning service that Denise tagged as the wizards to have transformed her space. "Brand new shampoo @hypercleaning," she wrote.

Denise Van Outen showed off her living room after a carpet clean

What surprised us most, though, was the amount of residue that came from her carpets. She shared a clip of the waste coming from the machine that had been used to clean them, showing endless dirty water. "Yuk!," Denise wrote. "Carpet scum @hypercleaning."

Denise showed the residue from her carpets

As well as showing off her pristine floor, Denise also inadvertently revealed exactly how the room is decorated. The carpets are light grey, matching the walls, and there is a large black and white fireplace, two black side tables, and a unique black TV unit with an eye painted on the front.

Denise showed off her living room on Instagram

Denise and Eddie have unveiled a full look inside their living room while staring in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. They have a blue brushed velvet sofa with a combination of blue and yellow bee-print cushions, two zebra-print armchairs, and lilac brushed velvet blinds and curtains.

Denise and Eddie took HELLO! on a tour of their home back in 2019, and explained that their quirky décor helped bring out their personalities, while they each have their own personal spaces. "In our house we've got the games room, which is Eddie's place, we've got the cinema room because Betsy loves movies, so that’s a great place to cuddle up and watch movies together. I always wanted a really big dining table so we've kind of got everything that we want here."

