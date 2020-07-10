Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent unveils her chic bedroom makeover – and it's filled with high street buys The soap actress shopped at Dunelm, Matalan and Wayfair

Brooke Vincent has previously given fans a tour of her living room, dining room and son Mexx's nursery over the past couple of months, and now she has shared a look at her gorgeous bedroom. The Coronation Street actress showcased the room she shares with boyfriend Kean Bryan in a series of Instagram posts on her account, Brooke Vincent at Home, and it's filled with high street buys.

Despite saying she gets "mixed reviews" on the décor from her mum, Brooke said she "absolutely loves" the bedroom, which has a dramatic navy, green and gold colour scheme. "I am probably breaking so many rules doing this but I don't mind, I love it," the actress wrote.

Close-up photos from the bedroom show that the walls are painted navy, offset by light cream carpets and a brown upholstered super-king size bed from Arighi Bianchi. Brooke has hung two framed eucalyptus prints from Desenio overhead, and has dressed the bed with plain white bedding from The White Company, another green set from Secret Linen Store, and some green and white patterned cushions from H&M.

"I just love walking into it looking all 'together'. Another thing I like is 'bringing the outdoors in'. We have French doors in our bedroom which shows our garden so the green trees really tie in with my theme," the mum-of-one explained.

Adding to the luxurious décor is a set of three navy and gold storage trunks from Wayfair, which Brooke uses to store everything from hair products to accessories, and a gold pineapple ornament.

The 28-year-old hung a brushed gold light fitting from the ceiling, and says she also found matching lamps from Matalan. Love it as much as we do? Get the look below:

