Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent shares a peek in son Mexx's colourful nursery

Brooke Vincent has given her fans a look inside the nursery she has designed for her son Mexx, and we love the colourful décor. The Coronation Street actress said she moved into her new house only a week before welcoming her baby boy, and as she didn't know the gender of her baby before he was born, she initially kept the room completely white.

While Mexx's walls, carpets, cot and nursery furniture are all white, Brooke has since added splashes of colour with accessories, including photo frames, prints and accessories, some of which she upcycled herself.

Sharing a photo of one corner of the seven-month-old's room on her dedicated Instagram home account, Brooke explained: "When he arrived and was a little boy I wanted so many themes, I went over a 'jungle' theme in my head for ages and thought of a wallpaper or a feature wall, as time went on I went off the ideas and decided to just add colourful 'bits'."

They include some Amazon wooden photo frames which Brooke has painted teal, and a Desenio 2019 calendar, where she has highlighted Mexx's birthday with a heart. The 28-year-old has also hung a clock from Wayfair on the wall, saying she wanted to have "bright educational items" in the nursery, and she hopes it will familiarise her son with clocks for when he is old enough to learn how to tell the time.

The clock is available for £20.99 at Wayfair, while you can replicate Brooke's birthday calendar for her son with a 2020 poster from Desenio, which is available from £9.95.

Brooke also revealed the sweet gifts she received at her baby shower, after requesting that her guests all bring their favourite books with a message in them instead of a card and gift. "I love that all my family and friends took the time to pick a special book out and for what is now an amazing selection of books," the actress said. What a lucky boy!

