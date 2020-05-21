Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent shows off garden with super chic decking

Brooke Vincent is quickly learning the benefits of having your own garden. The Coronation Street actress recently moved from her Manchester apartment into a beautiful new home with her partner Kean Bryan and their baby son Mexx. Sharing a glimpse at her outdoor space on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Brooke's garden looks like it belongs in a show home! The grass is preened perfectly and there are plenty of plants and shrubs already neatly aligned along her garden path. The mum-of-one also has some super chic decking that breaks up her concrete patio, which perfectly frames the grass.

Little Mexx appears to be a huge fan of the decking too. In the snap, the tot can be seen pushing himself along in a baby walker while admiring his dad, who is busy working out in the sunshine. Captioning the image, Brooke wrote: "This morning's workout. Couldn't think of a better role model for my baby boy."

Earlier this month, Brooke gave fans a look inside her new home, which is filled with stylish high street buys from H&M Home and Made.com. Sharing a series of photos on social media, the actress revealed she has incorporated an industrial vibe into her living room, with a set of Made.com lamps on either side of her fireplace. "I absolutely LOVE industrial items. We previously lived in an apartment with an open brick wall and I've loved that vibe ever since," Brooke wrote.

Adding to the aesthetic is a black leather Arighi Bianchi sofa, however, the actress admitted she doesn't like people sitting in one place on it for too long! "I love a good sofa, until people want to sit on it, then I'm constantly trying to move them around so it doesn't dip where people have sat," she explained. "My old one was bright orange and I loved it so much I didn't even want to change it but we needed two for our new home and we only had one from our previous apartment."

