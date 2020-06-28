Lucy Fallon used the extra time at home during the coronavirus lockdown to redecorate her spare room, and she shared the results of her makeover on Instagram.

SEE: Lucy Fallon's house is super stylish – take a look inside

The colourful room is painted in a rich blue colour, with a statement mustard chair positioned in the corner, offset with a teal-coloured velour bee cushion which costs £12 from Amazon.

Lucy showed off the gallery wall in her new spare room

Tying in the clashing colourscheme, Lucy created a "gallery wall" with several framed pictures from Desenio, with some of the posters retailing for as little as £3.71. Sharing a video of herself arranging the prints, she wrote: "As most of you probably already know, we love a bit of colour in our house. Every room has got a little bit of ‘something.’ So while we were decorating our spare room in lockdown, we knew that we needed to add that bit of ‘something’ here too!"

The former Coronation Street actress, who works with the brand, continued: "Our gorgeous prints and frames are from @desenio. We used the gallery wall feature on their website which was super simple to use and helped us to create our perfect gallery wall."

Bee cushion, £12.57, Amazon

Many of Lucy's followers were quick to compliment the star on her pretty new room, which she admitted was put together with her own impressive DIY skills. "Love the prints but what is the paint you've used, this is gorgeous," one wrote, and another added: "Love the contrast!!!" But other fans had mixed reactions when they saw the results, with one joking, "Love the art!! But my OCD and job needs a laser level on that!!" Meanwhile, another encouraged Lucy to rearrange the prints: "Swap the parrot with war is over so the chair doesn't cover it!"

Lucy has been isolating at her Manchester home during the COVID-19 crisis, and she wowed fans with another home improvement back in May. Over the May bank holiday weekend, the 24-year-old showed off the bespoke bar she installed in the garden. The industrial-style wooden bar from CraftyCreationsMCR was positioned on the decking, and had a beam running overhead where Lucy and her boyfriend Tom could string some lights or even hang a sign naming the bar.

MORE: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon looks perfect in a pretty pink Topshop blouse

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.