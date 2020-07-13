Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's bedroom is bigger than we ever fathomed Our Girl star Michelle unveiled a rare look inside

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright live at a £2million mansion in Chigwell, Essex, and while Michelle has given a few looks inside one of the property's bedrooms before, her recent posts show exactly how big it really is.

The Our Girl star took to Instagram Stories to show off a selection of new dresses which she photographed in a mirror in the room.

Michelle Keegan revealed one of her bedrooms on Instagram

In the background, there were not one but two large windows visible, both of which are framed with floor-length curtains at either side. The wall comes to a corner where Michelle has mounted a flatscreen TV, before opening up to another side with more space. As for décor, the bedroom has light grey walls and matching carpets, with a double bed dressed in white linen, and a mirrored bedside table.

Michelle Keegan unveiled her master bedroom during an interview on This Morning

Previously, Michelle also revealed what seems to be her and Mark's master bedroom when she appeared on This Morning via video link during the coronavirus pandemic. It's decorated with the same grey carpets as seen in the other bedroom, while there is an enormous bed with a floor to ceiling gold button-back headboard, mirrored bedside tables and a jewelled light fitting hanging above the bed.

Shortly after, Michelle unveiled a different view of the bedroom during a virtual interview on The One Show. This time, fans saw a beige velvet window blind, a white radiator cover and a vase of cream roses on top. The angle also revealed convex walls, suggesting that the room is in a converted loft space.

Michelle and Mark are currently in the process of building their 'dream home' at a £1.3million farmhouse nearby, which they have been renovating since February 2020. They have faced a few hurdles in relation to planning permission along the way, but the pair seem to be making steady progress.

