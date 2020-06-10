Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are currently isolating at their £2million home in Chigwell, Essex, and Michelle has revealed a rare look at their enormous kitchen during an interview with Heart FM. The Our Girl star joined presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston via video link from the room, and fans were blown away by the décor. It's decorated with white walls and ceilings, cream marble worktops and oak wood cupboard doors and door frames. There's also an enormous drinks fridge directly behind Michelle, next to a matching microwave.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals beautiful kitchen inside Essex home

The interview came as an opportunity for Michelle to discuss her decision to leave BBC series Our Girl, but even Amanda and Jamie were so impressed by the kitchen that their chat soon took a turn. Speaking of how clean the room was, Amanda said, "It looks spotless," to which Michelle replied, "I mopped the floor twice yesterday. Amanda added, "It's very shiny, your work surface is lovely, it's gleaming," but apparently Michelle's husband Mark has a habit of messing up Michelle's hard work as she quipped, "Thank you, it won't be like that when Mark gets down for breakfast."

Michelle previously shared a photo in their kitchen

Michelle and Mark have shared several looks inside their home during the coronavirus pandemic, including their bedroom, their garden and Mark's impressive home gym, but their kitchen has remained an enigma to avid interiors followers like us. It was only in 2018 when Michelle shared a selfie in the room that we have seen inside before now. The photo revealed just how big their drinks fridge really is, as well as two cream leather stools and a wooden base to the island unit that Michelle sat at for her Heart interview.

Nonetheless, the couple have actually bought a £1.3million farmhouse nearby, which they plan to tear down and build their new dream home in its place, so they won't be staying at their current property for long.

