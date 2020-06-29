Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home gym setup will surprise you Mark has just launched his new fitness programme from home

Mark Wright has given fans a never-before-seen view of the gym he and wife Michelle Keegan have been training in at home, and it's even bigger and better than we thought! The 33-year-old shared a video promoting the launch of his new Train Wright fitness programme at the weekend, showing him leaving their home workout space and standing outside.

The gym appears to have been converted from a double garage area that is separate to their beautiful £2million home in Chigwell, Essex, with huge doors that allow Mark and Michelle to completely open up the space. One wall has now been branded with a sticker promoting Mark's new business, while the gym has been filled with all of the cardio and weights equipment they could possibly need. No wonder they're both in such good shape!

Previous photos and videos shared by Mark on Instagram have revealed that the couple have kitted out the gym with treadmills, a squat rack, a selection of free weights, and a bench which sits on a black mat in the middle of the wooden floor. And it has been well used during the coronavirus lockdown, with Mark telling HELLO! that regular workouts have helped with his mental health.

"I found it tough at the beginning, massively," he said. "When I train I feel amazing mentally. But when all this started I didn't work out for over two weeks. I thought if I tell everyone I’m going to do an Instagram Live workout at 9am every day then I’ve got to get up."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have converted their garage into a gym

Mark also told HELLO! that he qualified as a personal trainer just before lockdown. "Mentally I am now in the best place I have ever been in my life," he said.

Although Mark and Michelle's home and gym looks like it already has everything they could possibly want, the couple have recently bought a £1.3million farmhouse nearby. They have submitted plans to tear it down to build their new dream home in its place, complete with another gym, a makeup room and even a playroom.

