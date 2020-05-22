Michelle Keegan shares rare look at bedroom inside £2million Essex home The Our Girl star and her husband Mark Wright live in Chigwell

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are currently isolating at their £2million home in Chigwell, Essex, and on Thursday Michelle shared a look inside one of the property's spare bedrooms for one of the very first times.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals bedroom on interview with Brassic co-stars

She took to Instagram with a collage of two photos of herself in the room, revealing plush grey carpets, a large double bed with white bedding, and metallic grey curtains. There's also a black flatscreen television on one wall, in the perfect position for anyone staying at the couple's home who wants to watch TV from bed.

Michelle revealed the spare bedroom in an Instagram post

Previously, Our Girl star Michelle also revealed the couple's master bedroom when she appeared on This Morning during the coronavirus pandemic via video link. It’s decorated with the same grey carpets as seen in the guest bedroom, while there is an enormous bed with a floor to ceiling gold headboard, mirrored bedside tables and drawers and a jewelled light fitting above the bed.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan discusses gardening on The One Show

A few weeks later, Michelle unveiled a different view of the room during a virtual interview on The One Show. This time, fans saw a beige velvet window blind, a white radiator cover and a vase of cream roses on the top. The angle also revealed that the room is within a loft conversion, since the walls came in at the shape of a roof.

Besides showing off her bedroom, Michelle shared her gardening tips with The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Gethin Jones. "I bought a hedge trimmer from Amazon," she explained. "Let me tell you now, my garden is completely bald. I got carried away and now I'm obsessed with it."

She went on to refer to a photo she recently shared of the couple's outdoor space, complete with koi carp pond and wooden bridge. "To be fair, I didn't do all the garden," she said. "That was an oldish picture."

