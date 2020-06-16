Mark Wright reveals a look inside his and Michelle Keegan's ultra-chic living room Mark made an appearance on Loose Women from his Essex home

Their busy careers mean Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan typically aren't able to spend much time together at home, but that has all changed during the lockdown, with the couple continuing to work and make live TV appearances from their beautiful Essex mansion.

So far we've seen their glamorous bedroom and pristine kitchen, and on Monday viewers got a look inside the couple's living room when Mark made an appearance on ITV's Loose Women.

Mark Wright shared a look inside his chic living room

The 33-year-old sat on the sofa for his interview, revealing the chic cream colour palette they have adopted throughout the entire room. They have a cream three-seater sofa topped with tonal patterned cushions, while the walls are painted in a similar colour.

A set of double doors with glass panels leads through to the hallway, and the couple has a console table topped with a silver vase of white lilies, a silver photo frame and a metallic silver table lamp with a taupe shade.

Mark and Michelle have decorated their entire home in soft tones with metallic accents, including the kitchen, which has oak cabinets and cream marble worktops that captured the attention of Heart FM hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston when they spoke to Michelle earlier in June.

Michelle Keegan also shared a look inside the couple's gorgeous kitchen

"It looks spotless," Amanda noted, to which Michelle replied: "I mopped the floor twice yesterday. The Britain's Got Talent judge added: "It's very shiny, your work surface is lovely, it's gleaming." However, apparently Mark has a habit of messing up Michelle's hard work as she quipped: "Thank you, it won't be like that when Mark gets down for breakfast."

Although Mark and Michelle's current home looks like it has everything they could want, they have bought a £1.3million farmhouse nearby and submitted plans to tear it down to build their dream home in its place. The new property is set to have everything from a home gym to a makeup room, along with a playroom, sparking speculation they are hoping to start a family together in the near future.

