Princess Beatrice reveals new look inside her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home

Princess Beatrice has revealed a fresh glimpse inside her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home after teaming up with her sister Princess Eugenie to support Teenage Cancer Trust. The royal siblings are honorary patrons of the charity, and joined a Zoom discussion with six young people from across the North West to see how the coronavirus pandemic had affected them and their treatment.

While Princess Eugenie joined from Royal Lodge Windsor, where she has been staying with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice participated from the Cotswolds property she has been isolating at during the lockdown.

In a video released from the call, the 31-year-old can be seen sitting at a desk in a room that is painted entirely white, with a pair of cream curtains featuring a pale blue print hanging at the window beside her.

In May it was revealed that Princess Beatrice and her fiancé have been living at Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale's £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton throughout the coronavirus lockdown, and not at St James's Palace as previously thought.

Princess Beatrice shared a new look inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home

The bride-to-be has shared several glimpses inside the beautiful property in a handful of videos as she continues to work from home, including when she appeared in a rare interview for charity Made By Dyslexia. She filmed in a room with diamond-print lime green and cream wallpaper, a large mahogany oak side cupboard and an orchid plant in a printed purple vase.

Earlier in May, Beatrice appeared in a further video call for a children's hospice. The footage was shared on the charity's YouTube channel, and the royal was seen sitting in the living room, which had a monochrome theme, complete with cream curtains and a black-and-white photograph hanging on the wall. A vase with decorative twigs could also be seen in the background.

