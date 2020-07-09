The Queen shares a first look inside stunning drawing room at Sandringham House Her Majesty spends Christmas on the Sandringham Estate

While royal residences including Windsor Castle and The Palace of Holyroodhouse are set to open to the public at the end of July, the Queen's Norfolk home, Sandringham House, will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

However, royal fans have still been able to get a rare glimpse inside the historic residence after a photo was shared from inside the Drawing Room on Instagram.

An image posted on the official Sandringham Estate account explained that the room had been described as "a very long and handsome drawing room" in a diary entry by Queen Victoria in 1871, and we can't help but agree!

It features a striking trompe l'oeil ceiling panel with a golden pheasant painting overlooking the room below, which has cream walls with ornate carved detailing and two sets of floor-to-ceiling mirrored doors at the far end.

A photo has been shared inside the drawing room at Sandringham House

A log fireplace is at the centre of the room with a mirror and ornaments overhead, and four armchairs have been positioned in front, where the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and other royals could sit together.

Her Majesty typically travels to the Sandringham Estate shortly before Christmas and stays there until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death in private. She is one of four monarchs to have continued to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, and it's easy to see why she loves spending time on the 600-acre estate.

The royals spend their evenings in the saloon

A previous photo showcased the saloon of the house, which is said to be where the royals like to spend their evenings, and also where they have afternoon tea together on Christmas Eve.

The striking room is located at the entrance to the house and spans two floors, with a minstrel's gallery over the entrance that was built to house the band when the space was previously used as a ballroom.

