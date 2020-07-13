Prince William and Kate Middleton's stunning living room unveiled: take a tour See where the couple spend their time at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton took the decision to isolate at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic, but with lockdown beginning to lift it's likely that the family will look to return to their main base at Kensington Palace soon. Inside, the décor of Apartment 1A, where they live, is every bit as lavish as you'd expect, and their living room is no exception.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a glimpse inside the space when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's living room at Kensington Palace

It's decorated with cream walls and matching carpets, as well as various gold and floral accents. Furniture includes two cream sofas, and a selection of green and cream armchairs with metallic gold frames. On one wall, there is an open bookcase, on top of which there are three lamps, and there are three further side tables on opposite walls.

Prince William and Kate hosted Barack and Michelle Obama in 2016

William and Kate's living room also has a large cream ottoman table in the middle of the seating area.

Prince William and Kate keep Prince George's rocking horse in their living room

A photo taken of Kate and Prince George revealed that a wooden rocking horse bought for Prince George by Barack Obama is kept in the room. It's positioned next to one of two window seats, both of which are framed with floor-length curtains.

Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace is a four-storey apartment with 20 rooms, including four further reception-turned-living rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery and staff quarters. It was previously home to Princess Margaret.

Their second home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, meanwhile, is formed of three storeys, and is located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas, and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The home was gifted to William and Kate as a wedding present from the Queen in 2011, and they first used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

