Meghan Markle first lived with Prince Harry at Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace, before moving to Frogmore Cottage in 2019. Prior to meeting Harry in 2016, Meghan lived in two homes: one in Toronto and one in LA, and photos of her bedrooms surfaced both during and after her time at each.

Meghan shared photos inside her bedroom at her Toronto property while living there.

Much like the rest of her home, her bedroom was decorated with white walls, while the bed was dressed in white linen. She had a large mirror hanging on the wall with metallic framing, where Meghan took a selfie and captioned it, "Night night #bedtime #birdcage," in reference to her style of mirror.

Shortly after, Meghan shared another photo of her pet dog Guy in her bed at the home, revealing that it had a grey button-back headboard. She wrote, "Laundry day. He's allowed. #adoptdontshop #snowday #laymedowninsheetsoflinen."

Elsewhere in the room, Meghan had a wooden dresser where she kept a vase of flowers, a Diptyque candle, a diffuser and two fashion tomes: In Vogue: The Illustrated History of the World's Most Famous Fashion Magazine, and The Dress. "Always buy yourself flowers. Especially peonies," she captioned the picture.

Meghan had another metallic side table with a glass top in her bedroom. She used it to hold more flowers, candles and books.

Meghan also shared a photo of her guest bedroom at her home in Toronto. It featured white bedding, a wooden bed frame and a glass side table. A figure study watercolour painting by New York based artist and illustrator Inslee Fariss – estimated to cost £520 – hung above the bed. Meghan was clearly a fan of this artwork, as she captioned the photo: "Welcome home beauty."

Meghan's former marital home in LA was shared with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, when they lived together from 2011-2013. Photos of the bedroom were released when the property went up for sale for £1.48million in 2019, including a look at the master suite.

It was decorated with white walls and wooden floor, and featured a raised bed on a light grey suede frame, as well as a separate dressing area with mirrored wardrobes, a black sofa and a black coffee table.

The property had four bedrooms in total. Another featured the same bed frame in a dark grey hue, and wooden furniture including a bedside cabinet and a dresser at the end of the bed.

