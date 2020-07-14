Fearne Cotton reveals dreamy pastel relaxation corner in her 'chaotic' family home It looks like the perfect spot to unwind

Fearne Cotton has shared a peek at a newly-decorated corner of her home, and it looks so relaxing. The Happy Place host thanked her friend, interior designer Clarence & Graves, for helping her to transform the area with "the most sumptuous green" colour palette in an Instagram post on Monday.

The area appears to be in Fearne's living room, where she has a gorgeous duck egg velvet sofa topped with a complementing pink pastel cushion and a brighter, emerald green peacock cushion.

In the background, a mirror with a rustic white frame hangs on the wall, while a plant and cream table lamp sit on top of a white radiator cover, adding to the relaxing ambiance.

"Shout out to the king of colour, my mate @clarenceandgraves who helped me pick out the most sumptuous greens for a little corner of my home," Fearne captioned one photo, before sharing another that showed how one part of the room had been painted in a sage green hue that provided a muted base to display accessories including a vibrant pink floral jug.

Sadly, Fearne hasn't revealed where her accessories are from, but we spied a similar style pink cushion in her friend Holly Willoughby's Dunelm collection for £20.

The mum-of-two regularly shares glimpses inside the London home she shares with her husband Jesse Wood and their children Rex and Honey on Instagram, and has previously admitted she has "become addicted to decorating" as she tries to be braver with colour throughout.

It is an approach that has paid off; with a beautiful pink bedroom, home office and eye-catching patterned bathroom wallpaper, her house is an inspiration to anyone who wants to step outside their comfort zone and be a little bolder with their interiors.

