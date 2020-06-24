Fearne Cotton has fast become a fashion icon with her love of vintage finds, clashing prints, metallic accents, and of course, sequins - so, it's hardly surprising that the TV star's bedroom is just as chic as she is. Taking to social media on Tuesday, Fearne posted a glamorous mirror selfie on Instagram as she showed off her latest floral outfit for an interview with Sky News, but fans couldn't take their eyes off of her stunning decor in the background - and neither could we.

Blending contemporary concepts with retro designs, Fearne's bedroom is painted in a pretty pink colour from Dulux - which she revealed to be the Pressed Petal shade back in February. Opting for a minimalist layout that draws attention to her white wooden flooring, the mum-of-two has accessorised her bedroom with an array of statement textured pieces, which includes a fur bed throw, white mosaic dressing table, and shabby chic candlesticks. Contrasting the muted tones of her walls and flooring against the audacious teal of her Victorian fringed lamp, Fearne certainly delivers a masterclass in tactical colour-clashing.

Residing in London with her musician husband Jesse Wood and their two children Rex and Honey, Fearne's home reportedly dates back to around 1850. The mum-of-two previously told House Beautiful that she had opted for "calm, light decoration" when decorating the house, with the exception of the kitchen. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said.

As for the rest of the house, Fearne's bathroom is adorned in a floral pink wallpaper complete with gold accented taps for a luxe yet countrified feel. Her living room is painted in a muted cream shade offset with an olive green velvet sofa and an eclectic brass coffee table topped with golden frames. Following the coronavirus pandemic, Fearne has also shared photos of her working from home space, where she has been editing her new book in isolation. The room features teal blue walls and a metallic gold desk.

