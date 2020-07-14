Princess Diana's stunning living room unveiled: see inside the space at Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales gave it her personal touch

Princess Diana moved into Apartments 8 and 9 at Kensington Palace after marrying Prince Charles at age 20, and joined forces with renowned interior designer Dudley Poplak to turn the three-storey property into a home that reflected her personal style. Diana shared several photos inside whilst living there, including those that gave a look at her sitting room.

The space had a feminine design, with white carpets, blue, white and pink wallpaper, two pink sofas and a pink armchair.

Princess Diana's living room had a feminine design

There was a large white marble fireplace, where Diana kept several framed photographs of her family and friends (a common theme throughout all of her homes), and a large bunch of pink flowers. She hung various paintings on the walls in gold frames, as well as a circular mirror above the fireplace.

Behind the sofa, Diana positioned a large white bookcase, where she also kept more framed photographs.

Princess Diana's living room doubled up as her office

The sitting room doubled up as Diana's workspace, with a large wooden desk behind one sofa. Diana had a green desk chair, and decorated the desk with more pink flowers.

The room had two sash windows with white frames, and were framed with blue, white and pink frilly curtains which served to further the feminine aesthetic. One windowsill held a classic trunk box, personalised with her name 'D. Spencer'.

Diana lived in the apartments at Kensington Palace with Prince Charles and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry until her death in 1997. Now, the Palace is home to Kate Middleton and Prince William, who live at Apartment 1A after moving there in 2013. Princess Eugenie, cousin to William and Harry, moved into the palace's Ivy Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank shortly after their wedding in October 2019. She previously lived at St James's Palace with her sister, Beatrice.

