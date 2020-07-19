Gwyneth Paltrow shares photo inside garden at home in LA with daughter Apple The Oscar winner shares two children with her ex, Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow spent some time kicking back and relaxing outside with her oldest child at the weekend, as she revealed on social media. The mum-of-two posted a selfie with her daughter Apple, 16, who she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The Oscar-winner wore a dark blue swimsuit and brown tortoiseshell glasses and had pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail. Apple, who looks so much like her glamorous mum, wore a white bikini and smiled at the camera. The pair both laid back on a large wicker sun-lounger that was covered in plush white upholstery and white pillows.

Goop founder Gwyneth captioned the sweet photo: "Summer with my [apple emoji]." Her fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life, with many commenting on the similarities between the star and her daughter. One of her followers wrote: "Twinning... the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree... beautiful pic," while another added: "Gorgeous girls."

The actress' famous friends agreed that it was a great picture of the lookalike beauties, with model Elle Macpherson adding: "Twins," actress Kate Hudson chiming in: "Beauties," celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe commenting: "Omg beautiful twins," and Legally Blonde star Selma Blair writing: "How gorgeous and lovely."

Gwyneth shared the glamorous garden photo to Instagram

Gwyneth also shares son Moses, 14, with Coldplay singer Chris, who she married in 2003 and divorced in 2016 following their famous announcement that they would "consciously uncouple". The star is now married to Pose and Glee producer Brad Falchuk, who she met on the set of Glee in 2010.

The 47-year-old recently shared in an interview with HELLO! magazine that she felt proud of her teenagers for the way they have coped amid the stress of lockdown.

Gwyneth said: "They have been so wonderful during this time. They really took the lead about being responsible with their schoolwork, and what I loved most was the long, lingering dinner conversations that we had every night. I'm very proud of them for how they've dealt with this."

