Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mum to teenage children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, and has been enjoying spending quality time with them during the lockdown. But The Politician star has admitted that she was initially worried about how her kids would handle having to stay at home, as everyone is so used to having their own routines outside of the house. In an interview in this week's HELLO! magazine, the Shallow Hall actress said: "At first, I was thinking: 'Oh my goodness, what do we do?' I was so worried it would be very, very difficult for my teenagers because we're all so used to having our lives and our freedoms the way we have them."

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow shares glimpse inside her LA mansion during lockdown

She continued: "And for teenagers to be told: 'Okay, no going out, no parties, no skateboarding in the skatepark, anything like that,' it's quite a change. But, honestly, they have been so wonderful during this time. they really took the lead about being responsible with their schoolwork, and what I loved most was the long, lingering dinner conversations that we had every night. I'm very proud of them for how they've dealt with this."

Gwyneth Paltrow has been happy with how her children are dealing with lockdown

The doting mum also opened up about her children's upbringing, and how she is doing her best to give them the same childhood that her parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, gave her. "I was raised in a very close family where there was a lot of emphasis on integrity and honesty and laughter and good conversation and food. I am endeavouring to bring all those values to my children's lives."

The Hollywood actress is a doting mum and has been protective of her childrens' privacy over the years. Now that they are getting older, the star occasionally shares photos of them on social media. Most recently, Gwyneth posted a sweet tribute to her firstborn as Apple turned 16 during lockdown.

Apple celebrated her 16th birthday while at home with her family

The proud mum shared a series of photos of the teenager posing in the living room, and wrote: "I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mum.

"I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

