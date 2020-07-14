Romeo Beckham reveals first look of incredible outdoor pool at Cotswolds home The Beckhams' Cotswolds house is even better than we thought

David and Victoria Beckham are isolating in style! The family has spent the past four months at their country retreat in the Cotswolds throughout the coronavirus lockdown and have remained there even now restrictions have been lifted – but we can certainly see why.

A photo posted by their son Romeo shared a never-before-seen look at the outdoor swimming pool the family has at their second home, and it's even better than we imagined.

Romeo was joined by his girlfriend Mia Regan for a dip in the pool on Tuesday, and the pair cuddled up for a photo that he shared with the caption: "Luv u." As cute as the photo is, many fans were more distracted by the amazing pool, which appears to be located within a hidden walled garden with a wooden gate leading to the rest of the estate, and has colourful plants and trees in a border behind it.

The outdoor pool is not the only luxurious amenity the family can enjoy at their second home; there is also a plunge pool, a log cabin with a sauna, steam room and relaxation area, as well as a tennis court where Romeo often shares photos as he works on improving his skills.

Romeo Beckham shared a look at the family's swimming pool

The 17-year-old has been offering regular glimpses inside the property on social media throughout the coronavirus lockdown – including in his bedroom. On the wall above Romeo's bed, he has one framed football T-shirt and another basketball T-shirt. At the end of his bed, he has a wooden cupboard beneath a black flatscreen TV which is mounted on the wall, holding several photo frames and two black folders.

The Beckhams' Cotswolds house also has a tennis court

Romeo's girlfriend appears to be staying with his family after they were separated during the lockdown. The family has also been reunited with Brooklyn Beckham and his new fiancé Nicola Peltz, and celebrated news of their engagement at the weekend.

