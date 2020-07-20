Andrea McLean transforms her home to celebrate step-daughter's 18th birthday The star's husband, Nick Feeney, has two daughters

Andrea McLean and husband Nick Feeney transformed their gorgeous Surrey home to mark Tia-Lily Feeney's 18th birthday over the weekend – and the results are gorgeous.

Taking to Instragram, the Loose Women star shared several pictures and videos from the special day, and it was definitely a day to remember.

WATCH Andrea McLean's gorgeous transformation for Tia's 18th birthday party

One picture shows Andrea and Nick sitting at their dining table with their children all wearing paper masks with Tia's face printed on them whilst enjoying some pancakes for breakfast.

"So… when you turn 18, it's all about you, right? #surprise," she wrote alongside the hilarious photo.

The star also shared a small clip which shows the incredible pink balloon arch located on the door that leads to the garden with several huge balloons reading "Happy Birthday Tia!.

The family enjoyed a lovely breakfast together

The 50-year-old also took the decorations outside as the clip shows several pink balloons in between the garden bushes.

"Family 18th balloons," she wrote across the clip, before sharing the most gorgeous family photo taken outside in the garden.

Andrea and Nick are still self-isolating in Surrey with Andrea's children, Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13, from previous marriages, while Nick's daughters, Tia-Lily, 18, and Sienna, 15, have also been spending some time at the house.

The family have been joined throughout the pandemic by the family's Cavapoo dog Teddy, which Andrea officially adopted last year.

Andrea and Nick posing Tia and the presenter's son Finlay at her 50th birthday party last year

Back in November, the Loose Women star shared that she had fostered a dog, telling the camera: "You may have noticed a little doggy pen in the corner there… we are fostering again! Yes, we are. Teddy! There he is. Teddy, say hi! Here he is. Hey Teddy! Smile! He's so cute. We have a slight problem with Teddy. We might not give him back. I know, technically we're fostering, but did you see him? What do we do? Do we keep him?"

A few weeks later, the presenter announced that she and Nick had officially adopted Teddy.