Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and her children Finlay and Amy, and on Wednesday she gave fans an inside look at their stunning kitchen. She filmed her family eating Kit Kats in the space, revealing minimalist glossy cream cupboards with silver handles, a stainless steel cooker hood and a white island unit with grey leather stools.

As her son Nick joined the rest of the family, the camera panned to show that the floor has large cream tiles, and the kitchen is open-plan alongside the living area, where the floor switches to fluffy grey carpet.

As for appliances, a past photo of Andrea standing in her kitchen showed four hobs, a filter kettle, a double oven, and a radio next to a selection of books.

Andrea previously shared a look at the kitchen from the opposite angle, showing a long wooden dining table with six seats. The dining area sits within a conservatory with a convex ceiling, and patio doors with white shutters leading out onto the garden. At the side, there are several white cupboards with glass panels, and a dresser where Andrea keeps a small wine rack. Andrea also has a small black metal side table with a black and white lamp on top.

The Loose Women host also installs her Christmas tree in the dining area. She positions it by the window, in place of the side table that has pride of place during the rest of the year. It looks as though Andrea's fridge is also on the opposite side of her kitchen cupboards and ovens, where she has various notes and pictures attached via magnets.

The room wraps around the corner to another area of the home.

