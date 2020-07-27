Victoria Beckham often shares a look inside the homes she shares with her husband David and their four children, but fans have only occasionally seen inside her parents' house in Hertfordshire. On Sunday, though, the star took to Instagram with a rare peek at the property, as she joined her mum and dad at their house to celebrate their wedding anniversary. "Such a special day celebrating 50 years of marriage," Victoria captioned the post.

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse of her parents' kitchen

She posed alongside her mother Jackie Adams and father Anthony Adams in their kitchen, where the couple have cream kitchen cupboards, exposed brick walls and rustic orange floor tiles. There are also glass patio doors leading out to the garden.

This marks one of very few times that Victoria has unveiled the home on social media, but she has previously given a tour of her childhood bedroom inside.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham gives tour of her childhood bedroom

It has wooden floors and off-white furniture including a large wardrobe, two bedside tables and a chest of drawers at one side. Opposite, there is a king size bed with a large mirror hanging on the wall above. There's a grey, faux fur rug on one side of the bedroom floor and brown baskets in various spots around the room for storage, and a large bay window with wooden frames.

As Victoria filmed the space, she said, "So today, me, David and the kids came to visit my mum and dad and this is my old bedroom – it brings back so many memories. My mum has redecorated, this was not my doll, but yeah this is where I grew up."

She continued to show off more of the doll collection seen in the video and added, "I remember these dolls! So, this is Aunt Sally and this is Worzel Gummidge, and I remember my mum and dad giving this to me and my sister one Christmas when we were really young. It brings back such nice memories it really does. It's so nice to come back."

Since moving out of her childhood home, Victoria now owns homes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami.

