Princess Melusine Ruspoli is, to put it frankly, living the dream. The 25-year-old is the daughter of aristocrat Prince Alessandro Ruspoli and a French former model, and has grown up surrounded by the more lavish things in life.

She's also part of an elite royal friendship group, including Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, who she has previously been spotted on the FROW at London Fashion Week with. When she's home, Princess Melusine stays at the Castello Ruspoli just outside of Rome, her family's historic seat. The Italian often shares photos inside of the property on social media, and we are truly speechless. Take a look…

The grounds

The grounds of the Princess's home are so expansive that they're usually open for public tours, though currently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Melusine previously posed outside, where she often eats breakfast in front of a series of perfectly preened bushes and pathways that lead to the four-storey house.

The living room

One of the many living rooms in the home features hand painted floral wallpaper and metallic gold wainscoting. There is a linen blue sofa where Princess Melusine sat, underneath a portrait of her father. "Under the portrait of my father Dado (1945) in Vignanello… Same age!," she captioned the photo.

Another reception-turned-living room in the home features grand high ceilings with gold baroque wallpaper. There is an enormous painting hanging in a gold frame on one wall, as well as a smaller style above the door. Melusine was previously photographed on a red velvet sofa, in front of a green marble coffee table.

The kitchen

The kitchen in Princess Melusine's home exudes Italian charm. It's designed with a rustic aesthetic seen in an open log fireplace, hand painted plates hanging on the walls, and blue and white patterned tiles. There is a wooden dining table in the middle of the room with coordinating wooden chairs, and a trio of black metal lampshades hanging overhead.

