Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, while her brother Earl Charles Spencer continues to live at the property. Charles often shares a look inside the home on social media, and his latest post revealed an eerie video of the gardens that surround it.

As he showed off the extensive lawn, Charles wrote, "At the back of the park at @AlthorpHouse – this is where the ancient settlement of 'Ulla's Drop' was, that gave "Althorp" its name. It was apparently wiped out in the 1340s, by the Black Death. You can see shapes on the ground where the medieval houses once stood."

Unsurprisingly, fans were impressed by the story. One commented, "I bet there are some remarkable finds under there," while another added, "What a beautiful place with many hidden stories!" A third wrote, "In these places the energy of the past prevails. It would be a special hike! Interesting and enigmatic."

Perked up by the rain.... pic.twitter.com/q3q4L0dRfz — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 18, 2020

This isn't the first time that Charles has shown off the gardens of the home, which span a jaw-dropping 550 acres. He recently posted a photo of endless bushes of blooming lilac lavender framing a set of concrete steps that lead up to another area of lawn, surrounded by concrete walls and plinths.

Last month, he also posted footage from a security camera that showed a female deer feeding from a hedgerow when two young fawns came to join her. Charles captioned the video, "Please watch the whole thing – one of our security cameras caught this beautiful scene. Wild roe deer have only been in the Park at @AlthorpHouse for two years. So good to see them flourishing."

Inside the house has 90 rooms, including an incredible library, which Charles has previously billed as his favourite room in the house, a billiards room and even its very own picture gallery.

