Charles Spencer’s country home looks so magical lit up at night The Earl shared a photo on Twitter

Althorp House, which was once home to Princess Diana and has been owned by her brother Charles Spencer since 1992, has had a truly magical makeover.

MORE: Charles Spencer marks Princess Diana's birthday with 'touching' gift

In solidarity with the entertainment industry, the stately home has been fitted with red lights, which when lit up at night make the estate look like something straight out of a fairytale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Shares Incredible Security Camera Footage

On Monday, Charles shared a photo of himself standing outside his sprawling residence, with the stunning red lights visible in the background. Alongside the image, the Earl tweeted: "Proud to have @Althorp wearing some red tonight, to show solidarity with the UK live event and entertainment industries. #LightItInRed."

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's childhood garden with her brother Charles Spencer

Charles shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant photo on Princess Diana's birthday

Charles' followers were quick to express their delight at Althorp's new look. "Wow! Beautiful," wrote one, with another adding: "Wonderful." A third gushed: "Looks stunning."

The father-of-seven often shares jaw-dropping photos of his home, but one of the most impressive glimpses into his beautiful countryside estate came in June, when he posted on Twitter a clip of a female deer eating the hedgerow when her two young fawns came bounding towards her, leaping on the grass and running into the undergrowth.

Needless to say, fans were in awe of the footage, and flocked to Twitter to let the 56-year-old know just how magical they found the video.

Comments included: "Superb," "Thank you for sharing. What a great scene to catch on camera," "Absolutely love this... They’re so happy & carefree, amazing to see our wildlife like this," and: "Nature at its best. Beautiful."

Charles has written several books about the estate, including Althorp: The Story of an English House. It is home to some beautiful wildlife, including other varieties of deer.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.