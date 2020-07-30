Princess Beatrice's in-laws own another fabulous Italian villa – find out how you could stay there The sister property to Villa Mapelli Mozzi is available on Airbnb

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will one day inherit the historic Villa Mapelli Mozzi, which has reportedly been part of his family estate since the 13th century and sits in Ponte San Pietro, a small town an hour's drive from Lake Como, Italy.

The neoclassical palazzo has been regarded as one of the finest in Italy, and given it has always remained a private family residence, few details have been released about what it is like inside.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

However, Edoardo's family also own a sister villa some 20 miles away in the town of Casatenovo, which not only sometimes serves as a wedding venue, but is also available to book on Airbnb for £1,200 a night.

The 15-bedroom residence is owned by Edoardo's second cousin once removed, and is surrounded by acres of parkland styled as an English landscape garden. With amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, a gallery and room for up to 34 guests with a housekeeper on hand throughout your stay, it certainly sounds like a special place to make you feel like royalty – even if just for a couple of nights.

The sister villa to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family estate is available on Airbnb

The house boasts period features including stucco ceilings and Venetian marble flooring that showcase its rich heritage, and the same can likely be said for Edoardo's family pile.

Meanwhile, on the ground floor, there are five reception rooms and two libraries which can accommodate up to 200 guests, along with a large catering kitchen for special events. Under different circumstances, it could have made an impressive venue for Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding!

The newlyweds are reportedly enjoying a road trip in the south of France as part of their honeymoon, but are no doubt looking forward to returning to Italy when they have the opportunity, as it is also where they got engaged in summer 2019.

