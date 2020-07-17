Inside Cotswolds home where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been isolating

Royal watchers were surprised to hear that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had tied the knot in secret on Friday morning. The couple travelled to Windsor Castle to say "I do", with the bride's grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance at the wedding.

But throughout lockdown, Beatrice and her new husband were isolating miles away at Edoardo's family home in the Cotswolds. Back in May, the Princess shared a peek into her abode as she sent a video message to the charity, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, of which she is an ambassador.

The footage was shared on the charity's YouTube channel, and the royal was seen sitting in the living room, which had a monochrome theme, complete with cream curtains and a black-and-white photograph hanging on the wall. A vase with decorative twigs could also be seen in the background.

The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a blue shirt

In the footage, Beatrice – who has been the hospice's royal patron since 2013 - said: "As a proud ambassador for the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, I just want to send this message to the families and young people supported by the incredible work of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice. I know what an incredibly challenging time, especially for those living in isolation not receiving that face-to-face support which is delivered by the incredible nurses and staff at the hospice. Please know that we are with you, every single step of the way. Their helpline is available 24/7, seven days a week. Please call them with any questions or queries, and we're here to support you. I'm here to support you. I just want to send you all my love, and at this really challenging time, I'm with you and I support and thank you."

Beatrice is isolating with fiancé Edoardo during the coronavirus lockdown

Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been staying at the Windsor property with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who moved in with the former couple in March. Sarah paid a sweet tribute to her family to mark International Family Day, and posted a never-before-seen picture of the four of them posing inside their home. She wrote: "On International Family Day... I am so proud of our united loving family."

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

