Royal watchers were stunned when Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Windsor on 17 July. Following the couple's intimate nuptials, it seems the newlyweds have been able to head off on an equally low-key honeymoon.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted by a tourist as they drove a small car absolutely packed with belongings in the south of France. The report went on to say that Edoardo was behind the wheel, and that the newlyweds were very much like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive. HELLO! has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Princess Beatrice and her property developer husband were forced to postpone their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. When restrictions on weddings in the UK were lifted, the couple along with their mothers, Sarah, Duchess of York and Nikki Williams-Ellis, managed to plan the small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, in a matter of weeks.

The bride looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns for her big day, accessorising with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty wore on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

It was revealed that Beatrice had made a last-minute request to loan a gown from the Queen after having a change of heart about her original dress. A friend of the bride and groom told PEOPLE: "It was touching for both of them."

The newlyweds with the Queen and Prince Philip (Credit: Benjamin Wheeler)

Buckingham Palace released four official photographs from the wedding, including a touching portrait of the newlyweds with Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, outside the Royal Chapel.

The guestlist was kept to the couple's close family members, including Edoardo's four-year-old son Christopher (also known as Wolfie), who was given the special role of pageboy and best man. Edoardo's niece and nephew, Coco and Freddie, the children of his sister Natalia Yeomans, were also present among the guests.

Meanwhile, Beatrice had the support of her parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as her younger sister Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.

