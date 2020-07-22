Unseen 90s photo of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie with Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew surfaces The image was taken inside their home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie grew up on the Royal Lodge in Windsor with their parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, and an unseen family photo taken inside the property in 1990 has surfaced.

The image was shared within a carousel on royal fan Instagram account @princessdianakatecharlotte, and shows them smiling together in the living room. It was taken on 30 March, the day that Princess Eugenie left Portland Hospital in London for the first time after being born one week prior on 23 March. Her mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is seen cradling Eugenie, while Beatrice is sat on her father Prince Andrew's lap.

Behind them, the room is decorated with cream walls and features an ornate cream fireplace, with various family photos and an antique clock positioned on the ledge. There is also a bunch of pink flowers which are just about visible between Sarah and Andrew.

The Royal Lodge Windsor has been home to the Duke of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, and fans have seen various areas inside the Grade 11-listed property amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have been isolating there, along with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah Ferguson started a YouTube series in which she reads books to children for entertainment during the COVID-19 crisis, and filmed many of the episodes from the conservatory. It features a charcoal grey drinks cabinet at one side, as well as large windows with white shutters, and various plants and flowers.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have personalised swings in the garden

Princess Eugenie also starred in an episode of Story Time with Fergie and Friends, and did so from a personalised swing in the garden of the Royal Lodge Windsor. Both Beatrice and Eugenie have one of their own, showcasing their names on the wooden seat.

