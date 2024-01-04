Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Italian villa for summers with Princess Beatrice is something out of a fairytale

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are no strangers to a lavish royal residence. Before moving to their £3 million marital home in the Cotswolds with their daughter, Sienna, the couple are believed to have temporarily resided at St James's Palace.

Yet the couple's impressive property portfolio isn't limited to the UK. Edoardo's family ownS a spectacular 18th-century property known as Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Ponte San Pietro, a small town an hour's drive from Lake Como in Italy, and its beauty is a spectacle.

Complete with 13 bedrooms, two libraries, an outdoor swimming pool and 18,000 square feet of space, Villa Mapelli Mozzi has all the amenities of a royal residence and would make an incredible holiday home for Beatrice, Edoardo and their daughter Sienna.

The couple no doubt enjoy sun-drenched holidays in Italy at Villa Mapelli Mozzi

It also comes with a sister villa approximately 20 miles away in the town of Casatenovo which is a popular location for weddings and is also available to rent on Airbnb. Take a look inside…

The formal dining room

Each room is a reflection of the home's rich heritage, with grand stucco ceilings as seen in the dining room. There are hand-painted doorways and regal chandeliers in the space, and an extensive dining table with gold metal chairs lining either side.

The second dining room

The second dining room has Venetian marble flooring, and a smaller table lined with olive green chairs that have floral cushions for comfort. There is a fireplace below a large mirror at one end of the room, next to a glass cabinet showcasing a collection of fine china.

The billiards room

Guests can retreat to the billiards room for a game of pool, or select one of the novels from the yellow glass-fronted bookshelves and relax in a leather armchair. The room is painted a cream colour with a large chandelier.

The hallway

Tall archways and Venetian marble floorings can also be found in the corridor. It has wooden furniture including a dresser at one side, and chairs upholstered in cream satin.

The garden

Tall French doors open up onto the garden. At night, the building is lit up via warm yellow lights that sit along the bottom edge.

The living room

The living room features herringbone wooden flooring, and a combination of brightly coloured furniture including a red armchair, a green armchair, and a side table dressed with a floral tablecloth. The stunning space also has floor-to-ceiling windows, and a blue and cream floral armchair.