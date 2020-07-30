Piers Morgan's incredible swimming pool revealed ahead of heatwave

Piers Morgan owns two homes: a city townhouse in west London and a country retreat in the East Sussex village of Newick. The Good Morning Britain star is currently on holiday in the south of France, but when he returns, his house outside of the capital has a seriously impressive swimming pool ready for use.

Piers shared a photo of the space on social media, showing that it is, naturally, metres long, and is framed with cream concrete tiles, a brown wooden fence and green bushes and trees. At one side, there's also a wooden outdoor dining table with coordinating chairs and a cream parasol for Piers and his family to enjoy al fresco meals.

That's not the only outdoor space at his Sussex home, either. Another image posted by Piers showed a never-ending garden which he described as "like Watership Down", as the lawn had attracted several rabbits.

Another angle of the garden showed a gravel area where Piers has an additional seating area featuring brown wooden sofas and a coffee table. There's also an outdoor egg BBQ, and two concrete plant pots with two tall plants sprouting out of the top. It looks as though the grass leads into a small hill, with stunning views overlooking the rest of the village and the sunset.

At the front of the property, Piers' home has a long gravel driveway, while the building has white shutters, sash windows and ivy climbing up the walls and over the doors.

Piers shares both of his homes with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, who he is currently abroad with. He has also been spending time with his fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden while on holiday, and both Piers and Amanda have shared photos of themselves together.

