Celebrity Gogglebox's Denise Van Outen's garden is bigger than our local park

Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise van Outen lives with her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, Denise's daughter Betsy and the family's French bulldog Matilda. Denise often shares a look inside the home on social media, and her latest posts unveiled one of the biggest celebrity gardens of all time.

She first shared a photo of herself in the grounds as she showed off her new jacket, and stood on the extensive lawn framed with enormous trees. There are also two small benches in the background.

A couple of weeks later, Denise showed the Celebrity Gogglebox team practicing social distancing outside, and proved just how big the garden really is. "Social distance pic of our fave @c4gogglebox crew," she captioned the photo. "We've had a brilliant few weeks working with them. For our wrap party we had pizzas from @Crusthensfield – keeping it local #supportlocal #supportsmallbusiness #celebritygogglebox."

The crew stood in various spots of the garden, while the image also revealed two white egg chairs positioned at one side, and an outhouse built with cream walls and a black roof.

Denise and Eddie's role in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox means that fans have also seen inside their stunning living room.

Denise Van Outen unveiled her living room on Instagram

The couple have a blue brushed velvet sofa with a combination of blue and yellow bee-print cushions, two zebra-print armchairs, and lilac brushed velvet blinds and curtains.

Denise and Eddie invited HELLO! for a tour of their home back in 2019, and Denise explained that their quirky décor was a reflection of their personalities, while they each have their own personal spaces in the property. "In our house we've got the games room, which is Eddie's place, we've got the cinema room because Betsy loves movies, so that’s a great place to cuddle up and watch movies together. And I always wanted a really big dining table so we've kind of got everything that we want here."

