Amanda Holden reveals stunning kitchen – and it's every woman's dream

Amanda Holden has been staying at her home in Surrey during the coronavirus pandemic, and a recent Instagram post gave fans an access-all-areas look inside her kitchen. It features white glossy cabinets and charcoal grey worktops, with exposed brick walls (and two white ceramic splashback panels behind her induction hob and sink).

Amanda Holden unveils kitchen at home in Surrey

The room has wooden floors and there is a large island unit in the middle, where Amanda has grey leather stools with silver bases and a trio of spherical lampshades that she has previously said resemble disco balls and that she is "absolutely obsessed" with. As for appliances, she has two black ovens built into one cupboard at the end.

The post came as Amanda teamed up with Marks & Spencer to taste test their new summer dishes. She wrote, "Missing the M&S kitchen this month, but I'm in my own kitchen with my own little taste testers! @marksandspencer sent over lots of summer dishes for us all to try. A huge selection of meat and veggie bits for buns, but nothing can beat the elderflower glitter globe gin liqueur. Love this! The posh puppies were a close second! #MyMarksFave #ad."

When Amanda moved into the home in 2015 she totally transformed it to reflect her own personal style, and shared a photo of the kitchen once it was complete. As well as the breakfast bar, it gave a look at the other end of the room, where she has a circular marble-topped dining table and a £5000 pendant light from Timothy Oulton hanging overhead. At the side, she has a wooden cabinet against the wall, and a flatscreen TV positioned above.

Amanda lives at the home with her husband Chris Hughes and their children Lexi and Hollie, and the family also have a second home in the Cotswolds.

