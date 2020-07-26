Geri Horner showed off her lovely garden in a new photo and video which she shared to Instagram at the weekend. The former Spice Girl posted a snap of herself relaxing as she sat on a swing in her garden and beamed at the camera. The star looked autumnal in a white top with a gold lightning bolt logo, grey jeans and a white puffer jacket.

She captioned the picture: "It’s the weekend! What you up to?" and added a smiley face emoji. Behind Geri, a vast green expanse of grass and lush trees and bushes could be seen. Her followers responded to her question with their weekend plans, which included everything from "Sleep" and: "Working" to: "Writing new music - maybe you will too?"

The mum-of-two also uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories on Saturday which showed her riding one of her horses, also looking happy and relaxed, with garden and fields behind her for as far as the eye could see!

The pop star turned children's author has been spending lockdown at her family's estate in Banbury, in Oxfordshire, and it's clearly an idyllic place, as Geri proved earlier this month, when she shared a photo of herself picking - and eating - raspberries with her youngest child, three-year-old son Monty.

Geri beamed as she enjoyed time in her Oxfordshire garden

Behind her, a huge greenhouse could be seen, as could perfectly pruned hedges and large vegetable patches. Back in May, the singer posted another image of her home's gorgeous exterior, which showed Geri standing with her mug of coffee in front of a wooden door built into a brick wall, which was covered in climbing yellow roses.

Geri, 46, married husband Christian Horner, 47, back in 2015 and the couple welcomed Monty two years later. Geri shares her 14-year-old daughter Bluebell with her former partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. As well as the beautiful Oxfordshire property, the family also has a second home in Hertfordshire.

