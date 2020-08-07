Cat Deeley's incredible £3.8million LA home unveiled as it goes up for sale The TV presenter first bought the home in 2006 for £2.1million

Cat Deeley's jaw-dropping £3.8million home in Los Angeles is officially on the market. She moved across the pond and bought the property for £2.1million in 2006 with her husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty. Since, along with their sons Milo and Jack, the family has transformed the property into their ideal home, complete with an office, a gym, a pool and a spa, and Cat often shares a look inside on social media. Take a tour…

The living room

Cat previously shared a video of herself in the living room. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, and features an endless beige sofa that curves around one corner. There is a large log fireplace and a grand black piano, and a glass bannister leading to another area in the home.

The kitchen

Cat and her family often spend time cooking in the kitchen, and a recent video showed exactly how the room is decorated. It features olive green tiles on the walls with white worktops and cabinets, and an island unit in the middle with a wooden top.

The dining room

Cat's dining room features wooden floors and white walls. She has a wooden table with a cream ceramic lampshade hanging overhead, and chairs upholstered in cream linen. The room has large patio doors which open out on to the terrace, with views overlooking Beverly Hills.

The bathroom

Cat and her family have a cream freestanding bath in their bathroom. The walls are cream and there are two pieces of red, black and cream art work hanging.

The terrace

Cat hosted a lunch for her friends at Easter, and shared a video of the table where they ate on the terrace. The space has wooden decking and glass railings, while there is grey rattan furniture and several cream parasols with wooden bases.

The swimming pool

Cat also has her very own swimming pool, which she and the family often enjoy. It's framed with various palm trees, and orange sun loungers for Cat to relax on.

