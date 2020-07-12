Cat Deeley shows off beautiful feature of home in new video of her youngest son The So You Think You Can Dance star has a beautiful house

Cat Deeley shared a new video to Instagram at the weekend – and it featured an amazing, previously unseen feature of her home! The So You Think You Can Dance presenter took to her Stories on Saturday to post the short clip, which showed her youngest son James, two, ready for bed in a sweet pair of white pyjamas.

Behind him could be seen an amazing stained-glass window with four beautiful green and blue coloured panels. Cat captioned the sweet scene: "Goodnight…" The mum-of-two married comedian Patrick Kielty in a private ceremony back in 2012. The couple are parents to sons James and Milo, who is four years old.

When their youngest was born, the couple told People magazine, "We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother." Cat seems to have been enjoying spending time with her children since lockdown began and has shared many videos and photos of the sweet family moments they have shared during this time, including baking pie together and running around the family's spacious garden.

Cat and Patrick have clearly created a gorgeous space inside and out, and we can't deny feeling a little bit envious! The former SM:TV star moved to Los Angeles in 2006 and the couple now owns a £2.1million house in the city, which boasts an office, a gym, a pool and a spa as well as a gorgeous terrace that is perfect for entertaining.

Cat and her husband Patrick own a home in Los Angeles

The coronavirus has meant a more low-key summer than usual for the blonde beauty, who usually spends the season working on her hit reality dance competition, which she has fronted for 14 years. Last month, however, the 43-year-old shared the sad news that the 2020 series of the show would be cancelled due to COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Cat wrote: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that due to the governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and for the health and safety of everyone involved in SYTYCD Fox have decided to cancel season 17. I want to thank ALL the many talented dancers who auditioned for us this year and we will all miss SYTYCD this summer!"

