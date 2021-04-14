Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons for special reason The star is a proud mum

Cat Deeley shared the sweetest video of her two sons on Wednesday – and it was for a special reason: the first day of school!

The stunning blonde took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted the short clip.

In it, her oldest son Milo, five, could be seen hugging her youngest son, James, who is two, as the boys played in the garden of the family's London home.

Cat captioned the video with gifs that read: "Brothers" and "First day of school," and both boys, who have matching blond mops, wore black trousers with light blue jumpers.

The presenter moved to Los Angeles back in 2006 in order to front the popular U.S show So You Think You Can Dance?

After 14 years, Cat and her husband, comedian Patrick Kielty, who she married in 2012, relocated to the U.K last year.

Cat is a devoted mum to her two sons

Although it isn't known exactly why the couple made the decision to move, the 44-year-old previously opened up to Stella Magazine about the fact that America's gun laws had made her uneasy.

While the star keeps her kids' faces off social media, she does occasionally share glimpses of family life with her fans.

Earlier this year, she took to Instagram with the sweetest snapshot of her boys and showed off some of their paintings in the process.

The star married comedian Patrick Kielty in 2012

In the picture, Cat's sons could be seen hiding inside a wicker Harrods basket, their blonde curls visible as they cuddled up together.

Behind the brothers on the wall was a display of their artwork, which their proud parents had on display in the family home.

Cat captioned the photo: "Mischief Makers…." and her fans were quick to share their approval.

One commented: "That's what hampers are made for… and laundry baskets! At least they are doing it in style x."

