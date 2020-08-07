Phillip Schofield films epic garden transformation inside family home The This Morning host showed the process at his house in Oxfordshire

This Morning host Phillip Schofield continues to live in Oxfordshire with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby after he came out as gay following 27 years of marriage, and on Thursday, he took to Instagram to show how he was transforming the family garden.

He filmed a clip of himself with a chainsaw in hand, having cut down a selection of enormous trees, which were seen lying on a gravelled area at the back of the house.

"One man, one chainsaw, oh yeah…," he said, as he appeared particularly sweaty after completing the job. The space is lined with a wooden fence, and more tall bushes which Phillip is yet to tackle.

Phillip revealed a fire pit in his garden

As the evening came to a close, Phillip also revealed a look at the family's fire pit. He videoed it and wrote, "Reflective fire-pit."

Phillip has given various looks inside the family's garden before now. When he shared a photo of himself promoting his new wine range with Craft Gin Club, he inadvertently revealed a blooming wisteria bush on the patio that wraps around the windows of the property.

Phillip has wisteria plants climbing up his house

He also unveiled an alternative view of the patio when he posted a snap of himself, Stephanie, their children Molly and Ruby and Ruby's boyfriend Will enjoying a murder mystery night at the start of the coronavirus lockdown period.

He captioned it, "Murder mystery night, we're all in character and taking it very seriously." The picture showed a concrete patio with a white wooden dining table and chairs and an enormous cream parasol, while the wisteria was seen climbing up the height of the building.

Elsewhere, they have a large BBQ which Phillip has been making good use of this summer, as well as a large circular trampoline.

He previously shared a Boomerang of him jumping on it and wrote, "You have to have fun when you're filming."

