Cat Deeley has shared a peek into her beautiful garden. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV star uploaded a short clip of her son Milo riding a toy horse, and the doting mum's stunning outdoor space was also visible.

With bushes a'plenty, little Milo could be seen trotting down a pretty paved pathway, and the scene was so tranquil! Also in view were bright pink and blue garden chairs, and the perimeters of the outdoor space were surrounded by beautiful trees.

This isn't the first peek into her family's garden that the former SMTV Live host has given her fans. Earlier in May, Cat once again shared a photo taken outdoors, this time of her youngest son Max.

The picture saw Cat holding her little boy in her arms and looking up at him, with the bright sunshine blurring the photo slightly. "Strange and difficult times… but look for the good," the 43-year-old captioned the picture. Cat shares two sons with her husband Patrick Kielty; Milo, four, and James, who will be two in June.

And just a few days earlier, the mother-of-two even gave her followers an insight into her and her children's lockdown, when she posted a sweet video showing Milo learning to ride his bike.

Milo could be seen riding around in the family garden, much to the delight of his mum who can be heard shouting her encouragement. Dad Patrick, 49, also appeared in the clip, proudly looking on while holding little James.

The family's gorgeous conservatory area could also be seen, as could a large blue beanbag and a play pirate ship for the boys to play in.

