The Danish royal family rarely share much of their homes with the public, but a recent series of images have given fans an in-depth look inside Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's house at Amalienborg Palace. The trio of snaps revealed the artwork on display in the home, which, according to the caption, has a special story behind it.

SEE: Inside the European royals' lavish summer residences



Loading the player...

WATCH: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's sweetest moments

"The Crown Prince's family is surrounded by modern art in their home at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg," it reads.

MORE: The most incredible royal home Zoom backgrounds seen during lockdown

"Where ten Danish artists moved in before their Royal Highness almost 10 years ago with the task of decorating a number of the palace's many rooms. Last year, another work of art was added by the Swedish photographer Miriam Backstrom, who in the form of a series of tapestries has created a modern interpretation of one. The work fuses with the interior from 1828, which is an example of the Danish Empire's style, characterised by, among other things, painted stucco ceilings."

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary live with their four children

The third image shows intricately knitted rugs, originally designed from 2D images. "Miriam Backstrom produced a number of digital images," the family explained. "Which have subsequently been transformed into the woven rugs that now hang in the Ladies' Hall in Frederik VIII's Palace. The room is used by the Crown Prince and Crown Princess for representative purposes.

"The tapestries in Frederik VIII's Palace are the newest in the royal castles. This week it was marked on Kongehuset's social media that it is 20 years since Professor Bjorn Norgaard's tapestries were hung up in the Knights' Hall at Christiansborg Castle."

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary have been isolating at Amalienborg Palace with their four children since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the children (Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine) would have been at Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland, but the couple were forced to pull them out so that they could return to Denmark before the country closed its borders.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.