Charley Webb found the perfect solution to keep her three sons cool in the heatwave – a giant inflatable water slide!

The Emmerdale actress has some of the best garden accessories we've seen, especially with young kids at home, and her latest purchase is no exception.

Revealing the fun contraption on her Instagram Stories on Friday evening, two of Charley's sons, Buster, ten, and Bowie, four, enjoyed a late-night splash around with her co-star Emma Atkins' son.

"Summer holidays = night time water fights fully dressed," she captioned the playful snap. We imagine her children – whom she shares with husband Matthew Wolfenden – will be kept entertained for hours!

Charley's particular one is from online retailer BeBop and is called 'The BeBop Neptune Tower' water slide. It boasts a double lane big and bouncy water slide, water cannon and over slide water spray that are perfect for sunny days.

It also has an extra large splash pool and an angled climb wall that is perfect for her youngest son Ace, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

Charley first upped her garden game in May by treating her boys to a new double slip and slide, a limbo sprinkler and an inflatable pool!

Sharing a clip on her Instagram Stories of son Bowie preparing to launch himself down the slide, Charley wrote: "I knew the weather was going to be getting nicer so I ordered some garden stuff from @playoutdoorsuk in Harrogate and they delivered on the same day."

Charley has shared a few peeks inside her beautiful garden in recent months, and it looks like the perfect place to enjoy some quality family time.

In April, the actress shared a video of her husband doing flips on a large trampoline, showing off her home's expansive outdoor space. Covered in luscious green grass, big, leafy trees line the back of the garden, making it look like a beautiful forest enclave.

